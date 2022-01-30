ASI who physically and verbally abused physically-challenged woman suspended

State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, too, condemned the brutality of the attack.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda on Sunday suspended the Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) who was caught on camera violently thrashing a physically challenged woman. The incident took place a few days ago when a stone that the woman was pelting at a towing truck hit ASI R. Narayana.

Mr. Gowda has also ordered an inquiry into the incident. “Based on the report, action will be taken,” he said.

State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, too, condemned the brutality of the attack. The assault on a hapless woman by a police officer who used brutal force and hurled abuses will not be tolerated. “No one has the right to take the law into their hands and police officials are no exception,” he said.

The woman, Manjula (37), who lives in a makeshift shelter, works as a parking lot attendant at a service lane off JC Road. She was pelting stones at a passing towing truck, when Narayana—who is attached to Halasuru Gate traffic police station—was hit. The clip shows the ASI confronting the woman. When she walked away, he dragged her by the hair, and later forced her onto the ground and began to kick her.

Based on his complaint, the jurisdictional SJ Park Police arrested Manjula, who was remanded into judicial custody.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the State government will completely review existing vehicle towing system. On Monday, the CM will convene a meeting with city police commissioner, DGP and other official. "The traffic police should implement rules in a cordial manner. They should not cross limits," the CM said.

General public have been accusing traffic police of violating SoPs while towing vehicles from non parking areas. There were also instances of irked motorists physically attacking the towing staff.

Many activists have extended their support and are working towards getting her released on bail.