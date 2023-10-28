ADVERTISEMENT

ASI booked for assaulting two men with machete

October 28, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Vijayanagar police on Friday registered a case of assault against an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) for attacking two men with a machete over a trivial row over a drunken brawl on Wednesday night.

Based on a complaint by one of the victims, identified as L. Dayananda, the police booked Srinivasa, ASI attached to the Magadi Road police station, and his relative Ananda charging them under section 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means).

Dayananda, a private firm employee and resident of Bapujinagar, along with his friend Shashidhar went to a bar on Wednesday night. A man, later identified as Anand, started shouting at them and hurled abuses at them without any provocation, he alleged. Heated argument ensued when they objected to his behavior, for which Anand challenged them to come to his area.

The duo agreed and boarded his autorickshaw. As soon as the autorickshaw reached 6th Main, Hampinagar, Anand started shouting for help, accusing the duo of being thieves. Srinivasa walked out of a house armed with a machete and a lathi and attacked the duo. Neighbours, hearing the commotion, alerted the control room and Hoysala patrol team, which reached the spot and rushed the injured victims to a hospital. The entire incident of attack was recorded on a CCTV camera and residents blamed Srinivasa and his family for being unruly.

