ASHA workers to boycott work from July 10

06 July 2020 22:00 IST

Alleging that State government has not listened to their plea to increase their honorarium

The Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA), who have played a vital role during the COVID-19 pandemic, have decided to boycott work from July 10 alleging that the State government has not listened to their plea to increase their honorarium.

Their other demands include sufficient protection when they step out on the field to carry out COVID-19 related activities.

D. Nagalakshmi, State secretary, Karnataka Rajya Samyuktha Asha Karyakarteyara Sangha, said that although the workers were toiling for long hours on the field, they were not give adequate safety gear. She said that they are demanding adequate compensation for workers if they test positive for COVID-19.

“ASHA workers have dedicated themselves in this war against COVID-19 by pledging their lives and risking their livelihood. It is the due responsibility of the government to safeguard the health of ASHA workers who work among the infected every day. The present situation is as if the government has pushed them on the battlefield without any arms and ammunition. We, therefore, urge the government to provide adequate PPEs to protect the health of ASHA workers for their invaluable service in stalling the infection of COVID-19,” Ms. Nagalakshmi said in a release.

Meanwhile, the 507 contract doctors in PHCs run by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, who have submitted resignations to the Deputy Commissioners and District Health Officers, wore a black band around their arm while performing their duty. On Tuesday, they will fast for an entire day, and will submit their resignations again on Wednesday.