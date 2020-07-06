ASHA workers to boycott work from July 10

The Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA), who have played a vital role during the COVID-19 pandemic, have decided to boycott work from July 10 alleging that the State government has not listened to their plea to increase their honorarium.
Their other demands include sufficient protection when they step out on the field to carry out COVID-19 related activities.
D. Nagalakshmi, State secretary, Karnataka Rajya Samyuktha Asha Karyakarteyara Sangha, said that although the workers were toiling for long hours on the field, they were not give adequate safety gear. She said that they are demanding adequate compensation for workers if they test positive for COVID-19.
“ASHA workers have dedicated themselves in this war against COVID-19 by pledging their lives and risking their livelihood. It is the due responsibility of the government to safeguard the health of ASHA workers who work among the infected every day. The present situation is as if the government has pushed them on the battlefield without any arms and ammunition. We, therefore, urge the government to provide adequate PPEs to protect the health of ASHA workers for their invaluable service in stalling the infection of COVID-19,” Ms. Nagalakshmi said in a release.
Meanwhile, the 507 contract doctors in PHCs run by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, who have submitted resignations to the Deputy Commissioners and District Health Officers, wore a black band around their arm while performing their duty. On Tuesday, they will fast for an entire day, and will submit their resignations again on Wednesday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath