ASHA workers face residents’ ire, Deputy CM condemns incident

Doctors, nurses, Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) and other frontline workers are increasingly facing the ire of residents.

A team of ASHA health workers and primary healthcare nurses were allegedly manhandled by residents of Saraipalya at Sadiq Nagar in Hennur when they went to conduct a COVID-19 survey.

Amidst fears that someone in the area had contracted the novel coronavirus, residents allegedly argued with them and snatched their kits and survey papers. Tension gripped the area when hundreds of residents gathered and asked the team to leave.

The police rushed to the spot and pacified the crowd, though no complaint has been filed.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayana on Thursday condemned the incident. He also visited one of the ASHA workers to gather more details of the incident and extend moral support.