ASHA workers face residents’ ire, Deputy CM condemns incident

Doctors, nurses, Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) and other frontline workers are increasingly facing the ire of residents.
A team of ASHA health workers and primary healthcare nurses were allegedly manhandled by residents of Saraipalya at Sadiq Nagar in Hennur when they went to conduct a COVID-19 survey.
Amidst fears that someone in the area had contracted the novel coronavirus, residents allegedly argued with them and snatched their kits and survey papers. Tension gripped the area when hundreds of residents gathered and asked the team to leave.
The police rushed to the spot and pacified the crowd, though no complaint has been filed.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayana on Thursday condemned the incident. He also visited one of the ASHA workers to gather more details of the incident and extend moral support.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.