Asaduddin Owaisi visits Hyderabad’s Rameshwaram Cafe, condemns blast in Bengaluru outlet

Co-founder and CEO of the popular restaurant chain Raghavendra Rao visits the Brookefield restaurant that was a target of the bomb attack and says the restaurant will bounce back and be open for business again on March 8

March 03, 2024 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Bomb squad and NSG personnel at the Rameshwaram cafe blast site in Bengaluru on Saturday, March 2.

Bomb squad and NSG personnel at the Rameshwaram cafe blast site in Bengaluru on Saturday, March 2. | Photo Credit: PTI

Member of Parliament from Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi visited a branch of The Rameshwaram Cafe in Hyderabad to express solidarity for blast victims in Bengaluru, on Saturday night (March 2). “Rameshwaram Cafe Blast is an act of cowardice and attack on India’s values,” he posted on social media platform X. “Visited Hyderabad’s Rameshwaram Cafe in solidarity. The food was lovely and it is very important to remember that the cafe is named after A.P.J. Abdul Kalam’s birth place,” he further posted. 

Meanwhile, co-founder and CEO of the popular restaurant chain Raghavendra Rao visited the Brookefield restaurant that was a target of the bomb attack and said the restaurant will bounce back and be open for business again on Friday, March 8, Shivaratri day. “What happened is very condemnable. It is not just our restaurant that was targeted, but the entire country was targeted. It could have been any business. The important thing is that we bounce back stronger and send out a message that we will not be cowed down,” he said inviting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda among others for the reopening of the restaurant on Friday. 

Even as the investigation into the IED blast seems to be working on the lines that it was a terror attack, Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Sunday said that the investigation had not ruled out any angle and everything including possible business rivalry as a motive for the blast was being probed. He said the restaurant chain has 11 units and the owners were planning to set up their 12th unit. 

However, he said the blast seems to have happened close to Lok Sabha elections and there may be a motive behind it to terrorise people to make Bengaluru look unsafe or to stop investors from coming here, or due to some other unknown reasons, he said.

