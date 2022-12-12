  1. EPaper
As rain falls in Bengaluru, vegetable prices rise

Capsicum, ladies’ finger, brinjal, cucumber and kohlrabi are priced between ₹40 and ₹80 per kg

December 12, 2022 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

Navya M.S.
Continuous rainfall in recent days has pushed up prices of vegetables in Bengaluru and they are likely to soar higher in the upcoming days, as production has taken a hit in most places due to the showers.

In prominent markets, such as Vijayanagar, Kalasipalya, and Yeshwanthpur, the prices have been hiked by almost 20%. 

From ₹30 per kg last week, onion is now being sold at ₹50 per kg, while the price of carrot has risen to ₹80 per kg from ₹60. Radish is selling at ₹40 per kg, while beans have shot up from ₹30 to ₹70 per kg. Capsicum, ladies’ finger, brinjal, cucumber, and kohlrabi are priced between ₹40 and ₹80 per kg. 

Owing to the rain, the footfall at the markets has also reduced, traders reported. “The prices are high due to incessant rain. Business in the past one week has also gone down. In order to sustain, we will have to increase the prices,” said Venkatesh, a vegetable vendor in Vijayanagar. 

In the coming weeks, the prices of vegetables will also be dependent on the prices of avarekaayi according to the traders. “Only when the prices of avare increases, the prices of the other vegetables will increase. Otherwise, they will be stable,“ said Vinay Prasad, a vegetable vendor. 

Green leafy veggies pinch pockets 

The rain has especially hampered the growth of green leafy vegetables, like spinach, coriander, and fenugreek, and their prices have skyrocketed. “We were selling one spinach bundle for ₹30 a week ago. Now, the same bundle costs ₹50,” said Ashok, a vegetable vendor at Yeshwanthpur market. 

Gangamma, a resident of Hosahalli, said, “The prices of vegetables during a spell of rain usually rise, but this time the cost of green leaves per bunch is almost ₹55.”

