As KIA opens, reducing physical contact is the new mantra

Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) is set to resume domestic operations today after two months. In an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus, BIAL announced that measures have been taken to ensure that the pre-entry process till a passenger boards remains contact-less. A passenger must wear a face mask and carry an e-printed boarding pass.

At the departure gate, they will undergo thermal scanning and must show the Aarogya Setu app’s ‘you are safe’ message. CISF personnel will verify the boarding pass and government-issued photo ID using an electronic device or through a magnified glass screen.

Once inside the terminal, passengers have to scan the boarding pass at a contactless self-service kiosk and collect the baggage tag before proceeding to the airline counter to drop-off luggage. They will also have the option of using the assisted baggage drop counter to print and tag their baggage.

“Under the new contactless process, body scanning will be done using Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMD). Stamping of boarding passes has been suspended, as directed by the DGCA. Hand sanitisers will be available before and after security check,” states the release.

At the boarding gate, the airline staff will hand passengers a kit containing a face mask, face shield, and sanitiser. After another round of temperature screening, they will be allowed to board.

BMTC will not resume regular bus services from the city to the KIA. An official said, “As per the government decision we can't run AC buses. The BMTC has been providing non-AC buses to ferry air passengers to quarantine facilities from the Airport, and we will continue with that,” said an official.

Drivers screened, taxis sanitised

A press release said that drivers will be screened before arriving at the airport pick up zones and taxis will be sanitised. In case drivers are detected with fever they will be de-rostered. The release states the passengers without mask will not be allowed to board the taxi. Only two passengers will be allowed per taxi.

First flight

The first flight (Indigo) will take off from KIA at 5.05 a.m. to Mumbai. KIA is scheduled to receive its first flight from Chennai at 7.35 a.m.