As K-100 waterway project nears completion, a handful of challenges persist

December 06, 2023 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The ongoing rejuvenation of the K-100 storm water drain project may be completed by middle of next year and the renovated waterfront would be opened for the public, says officials.

B.S. Prahalad , Chief Engineer, Road Infrastructure, the officer looking over the project says major work has been completed and the Koramangala Valley will be open by May 2024.

“The major work in the project was the desilting process, which has been completed. The retaining walls and bridge work have also been completed. Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) have been installed. The sewage water which was throughout the valley is being removed and is almost cleared. Electromechanical work is in progress and by May 2024 the Koramangala Valley will be completed and opened to public.”

However, a few challenges seem to be still persisting.

A pilot for fixing city’s SWDs

Seeing that the township lacked natural lakes, Kempe Gowda, in the 15th century, set about building tanks in the shallow areas of Bengaluru. The tanks were all connected by swales or canals called Rajakaluves AKA the King’s canals. The kaluves are not concrete structures, but depressions on the ground channelling water from one tank to the other especially during surge events.

In the 1970s the city started relying more on piped water from the Cauvery river. Eventually, the lakes, tanks and kaluves fell into disuse. Some vanished, some were encroached upon; Buildings, roads and other forms of construction came upon some, some became garbage dumps.

Cut to the present, and inundation during every monsoon has become the norm in the city.

“When it rains a lot, the water will find the course it used to flow earlier and that area will flood. Secondly, when there’s a surge there’s no place in the rajakaluves for the water to flow and hence it overflows,” says Naresh V. Narasimhan, architect, urban designer and managing partner at Venkataramanan Associates.

He points out that many of the storm water drains that remain today are concreted boxes. A large portion of them is covered with silt, solid waste and sewage, leaving only very little capacity to take a storm water surge.

“The focus of Bengaluru’s water conservation efforts has always been the lakes. But if you don’t fix the source of the pollution which is raw sewage mixed with solid waste you can never fix that lake. How much ever you beautify it, the water will be polluted and unhygienic,” he says.

In 2020 discussions on rejuvenating the K-100 waterway as a pilot for transforming the entire SWD network in the city began. The K100 stormwater drain originates from Shantala Silks near Majestic bus stand (erstwhile Dharmambudhi lake), cut through neighbourhoods of varying characteristics and drain into Bellandur lake.

In Mr. Narasimhan’s words K-100 had ‘all the problems and was representative of all the rajakaluves.’ The idea, therefore, was to try and transform it from a grey piece of infrastructure to a public space that finds belongingness among people.

The K-100 waterway

Bengaluru has about 300km of rajakaluves and about 600km of secondary feeders. The K-100 waterway intended to try and fix around 10km of primary and 26km of secondaries.

“The concept was very simple – sewage should flow in pipes and stormwater should flow in rajakaluves,” says Mr. Narasimhan. However, the task at hand was not as simple.

People had mistaken the canal for a sewage drain and were throwing garbage into it. Several houses had connected their toilet outlets to the drain and raw sewage was flowing in it.

At a point 130 million litres of sewage was flowing in the canal. With effective urban, engineering and social design, this was brought down significantly.

“Earlier around 120 MLD of sewage water was going down the Koramangala Valley, now it has come down to 3 MLD. It was mandated to us to plug out at least 90% of the sewage water from the valley, and we have achieved more than 96%,” says N Jayaram, Chairman, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Boards (BWSSB).

When the heavy rains caused massive flooding in the city in 2022, K-100 was the only SWD that did not overflow.

Facelift for the surrounding areas

The rejuvenation of the storm water drain has had a major impact on the areas on either sides of the canal.

Mr. Narasimhan notes that it has made a pleasant pedestrian environment and has contributed to women’s safety. The real estate values of the area - which was earlier considered a mori (sewer) - have gone up from ₹ 3,000 per sqft to ₹ 12,000.

People have started taking ownership of the SWD and ensure that garbage is not thrown into it. The height of the fence of the drain has been reduced from 7.5 feet to three feet and the drain is visible from both sides This further prevents people from throwing garbage into the drain.

Challenges persist

The waterway whose works started in March 2021 has so far missed multiple deadlines of completion. A few engineering issues due to which work had to be redone and the regime change earlier this year contributed to the delay.

“There are also a lot of rocky areas throughout the valley, for which we are using a device called a diamond cutter. However, as most of these areas have heavy traffic flowing, it takes time to dig up and finish the pipeline process. There are very few minute works left to do and will be complete within a span of 3-6 months”, says Mr Jayaram, who adds that 96% of the work has been completed from the civic body’s side and the rest would be completed within a few months.

“We are putting in efforts to clear the rust on the pipelines. During non-rainy seasons we have noticed that there is hardly any drain water flowing in the valley, but it rises during the rainy seasons,” he says.

The works of the first walkway near the bus stand has been completed and according to be Mr. Narasimhan, two more paths on the route is planned.

While the sewage problem has mostly been solved, some challenges still persist. A small stream of sewage still continues to flow into the drain.

“One portion of the drain goes through the old city where it’s underground. There we can’t do anything about the sewage. Wherever possible we have diverted it, but it is still coming,” says Mr. Narasimhan.

“On one of the secondaries one entire community has built their entire housing complex on top of it and all the sewage is directly connected to it. We cannot remove it or fix it. It’s right at the edge of the drain. In such areas, instead of an STP we are putting aquatic plants that consume sewage. The only maintenance cost is gardening and trimming.”

Mr. Jayaram adds to this.

“What is challenging is that in areas like Avenue Road there is not a single storm water drain (SWD), due to which during rainy days water is going into the manholes…Manholes are not designed to withstand flow of rainwater, due to which overflowing happens and that goes into the Koramangala Valley,” he says.

“Similarly, in areas like the K.R. Market, there is waste, garbage, dust and debris everywhere, which is not cleared frequently. Whenever it rains all the waste in the market area flows into the valley. It pollutes and changes the colour of the flowing water. Our only solution is to educate people in and around these areas to stop polluting their surroundings”.

Following the K-100 project, rejuvenation of K-112 drain near Sampangi Rama Nagar is also in the pipeline, says Mr. Narasimhan.

“The drain passes through a slum area where they have put a slab on top of the Kaluve and are using it as an access road to their houses,” he says, pointing out that the rejuvenation plans often run into such problems.

“Cities will work if they are for everybody and made by everybody. Going and breaking all the stuff is not going to work. But preventing further damage is possible. We are working with whatever is left of the Rajakaluves wherever possible.”