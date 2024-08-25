As Ganesha Chaturthi draws closer, BBMP yet to start cracking down on PoP idols

Even as the sale of Ganesha idols has picked up steadily in Bengaluru, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is yet to effectively enforce the rule that bans sale of idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP). The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 7.

Last year, in just a single day (September 19), the city recorded the immersion of 10,357 PoP idols in lakes, mobile tanks and artificial lakes. However, after this was reported, the BBMP stopped sharing related data fearing action by the State government for failure to implement the ban on PoP idols.

Lax enforcement

Sources in the civic body said that the ban was effectively implemented in 2022, but following that the enforcement has been lax. In a recent meeting held in the BBMP, it was said that the police were also asked to levy fines on the vendors selling such idols. However, neither the civic body nor the city police have started imposing penalties yet.

In 2022, authorities had issued notices to manufacturers, stopped transportation of idols from Mumbai, Pune and other cities. Many manufacturing units were also shut down. However, such measures were neither taken in 2023 nor this year, a senior civic official conceded.

Penalty under Environment (Protection) Act

It should be noted that the Karnataka government had warned violators of invoking stringent provisions of the Environment (Protection) Act under Section 15(1) and said that those failing to comply with the order would be fined ₹1 lakh and could be imprisoned for up to five years.

BBMP Special Commissioner (Health), Suralkar Vikas Kishor said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had recently instructed the civic body to enforce the rule strictly. “I have now informed the ground staff to start inspecting the shops of the vendors and levy fine if any violations are found. The BBMP will be sternly implementing the rule without any hesitation,” he said.

Meanwhile, the sale of Ganesha idols, including PoP ones, are on in full swing.