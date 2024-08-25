GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

As Ganesha Chaturthi draws closer, BBMP yet to start cracking down on PoP idols

BBMP sources said that the ban on PoP Ganesha idols was effectively implemented in 2022, but following that the enforcement has been lax.

Published - August 25, 2024 06:19 pm IST - Bengaluru 

The Hindu Bureau
In 2023, in just in a single day (September 19), Bengaluru recorded the immersion of 10,357 PoP idols in lakes, mobile tanks and artificial lakes. 

In 2023, in just in a single day (September 19), Bengaluru recorded the immersion of 10,357 PoP idols in lakes, mobile tanks and artificial lakes.  | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Even as the sale of Ganesha idols has picked up steadily in Bengaluru, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is yet to effectively enforce the rule that bans sale of idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP). The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 7.

Last year, in just a single day (September 19), the city recorded the immersion of 10,357 PoP idols in lakes, mobile tanks and artificial lakes. However, after this was reported, the BBMP stopped sharing related data fearing action by the State government for failure to implement the ban on PoP idols.

Watch | Meet the Kumbara community of Bengaluru who make Ganesha idols

Lax enforcement

Sources in the civic body said that the ban was effectively implemented in 2022, but following that the enforcement has been lax. In a recent meeting held in the BBMP, it was said that the police were also asked to levy fines on the vendors selling such idols. However, neither the civic body nor the city police have started imposing penalties yet.

In 2022, authorities had issued notices to manufacturers, stopped transportation of idols from Mumbai, Pune and other cities. Many manufacturing units were also shut down. However, such measures were neither taken in 2023 nor this year, a senior civic official conceded.

PoP Ganesh idols continue to find buyers in Bengaluru despite ban 

Penalty under Environment (Protection) Act

It should be noted that the Karnataka government had warned violators of invoking stringent provisions of the Environment (Protection) Act under Section 15(1) and said that those failing to comply with the order would be fined ₹1 lakh and could be imprisoned for up to five years.

BBMP Special Commissioner (Health), Suralkar Vikas Kishor said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had recently instructed the civic body to enforce the rule strictly. “I have now informed the ground staff to start inspecting the shops of the vendors and levy fine if any violations are found. The BBMP will be sternly implementing the rule without any hesitation,” he said.

Meanwhile, the sale of Ganesha idols, including PoP ones, are on in full swing.

Related stories

Related Topics

Bangalore / religious festival or holiday

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.