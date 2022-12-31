As election year dawns, citizens want their issues to become polls planks

December 31, 2022 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

The year 2023 will be an election year in Karnataka, with Assembly polls likely in May and civic polls of Bengaluru, zilla and taluk panchayat polls mostly later in the year.

With parties already in campaign mode, the political temperature is steadily rising. But the narrative so far has been dominated by mudslinging and a communally divisive agenda. Citizen groups want the real problems of the common people to become the debating points in 2023.

Meaningful manifestos

Harish Narasappa, of Karnataka Election Watch and Association of Democratic Reforms, said parties are getting away with no accountability and scrutiny by diverting attention to trivial issues. “It is evident in how parties treat their manifestos: as a ritual, often released just days ahead of the polls. As a first step, we need to pressurize all parties to release their manifestos two months in advance and try to hold them to account,” he said.

Several groups are gearing up to hold massive rallies in the run-up to the Assembly polls in a bid to force all parties to take a stand on the issues that concern them. For instance, government employees are demanding the State revert to the Old Pension Scheme.

Beyond divisive lines

Samyukta Horata-Karnataka, a coalition of progressive groups, is planning mass mobilisations ahead of the upcoming State Budget and Assembly elections. “The farmers’ movement in Delhi was a success because it was able to present our problems beyond caste, religion, and other divisive lines. We need to resist being diverted,” said G.C. Bayyareddy, convenor, Samyukta Horata - Karnataka.

Women are also lobbying for increased political representation beyond tokenism. At the recently concluded Assembly session, MLA Sowmya Reddy had mooted a private members bill seeking reservation for women in the legislature and government jobs, but was not taken up.

“Despite being an economic powerhouse, Karnataka has very low women’s political representation and poor labour force participation. We cannot reach our potential with half the talent underused,” said Tara Krishnaswamy, co-founder of Political Shakti, a non-partisan group working for better women representation in the political sphere.

Communal cauldron

Many fear that communal cauldron may be stirred further in 2023 with hate speech, a trend witnessed in 2022. “We hope the election campaign is free of hate speech. However, we know that it may only become more prevalent. We demand that the Election Commission of India act tough on those who indulge in hate speech, vitiating election process,” said Vinay Sreenivasa, of #HateSpeechBeda campaign.

Srinivas Alavilli, head, civic participation, Janaagraha Centre for Citizenship and Democracy, said, “The onus is on us to make an informed choice and give a message to the political class. Though we crib endlessly about issues plaguing the city, almost all MLAs in the city are in their third term and do not seem to face anti-incumbency. I think we need to elect new MLAs to bring the political parties to our tables,” he said.

As far as the much-delayed civic polls go, the biggest wish is that it is indeed held in 2023 and not pushed any further.