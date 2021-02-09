As COVID-19 vaccination gains pace, testing declines

Over the past several weeks, the number of COVID-19 tests conducted has dipped as the vaccination drive has gained pace, with vaccination for frontline workers also beginning in addition to the drive for healthcare workers that began on January 16.
The total number of tests conducted on Sunday was only 48,289.
Meanwhile, as many as 328 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Karnataka on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 9.42 lakh.
As many as 350 patients were discharged on Monday, taking the total discharges to 9.24 lakh. Of the total 5,934 active cases in the State, 143 were admitted in intensive care units in various designated hospitals.
As many as three new deaths were reported on Monday, taking the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 to 12,239. The positivity rate for the day is 0.67 % while the case fatality rate for the day is 0.91 %.
