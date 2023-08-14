As country celebrates freedom, over 20 writers in Karnataka live under security cover, over threats to their lives

August 14, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Bengaluru/Shivamogga

As the nation celebrates freedom, ironically, over 20 writers in Karnataka have been living under round-the-clock police security for years now. This follows their names figuring in hit-lists of those who allegedly killed two writers in the State - M.M. Kalburgi and Gauri Lankesh -- and them receiving multiple threat letters.

“Writers having to live under armed security over threats to their lives is not a good sign for any democracy. It is shameful and a sign of the times,” said K.S. Bhagavan, a plot to kill whom was allegedly in the advanced stages in 2018 by the alleged killers of Kalburgi and Gauri.

Another senior writer Baragur Ramachandrappa, who has been living under security for over seven years now, finds the whole situation “absurd.” “I never thought of myself as someone who had to live under security to protect myself,” he said, adding that security cover changes life in subtle ways.

Lurking threat

“Security cover is a constant reminder of the possible lurking threat. More than me, it has had an impact on my family members. Your travel is restricted, you start seeing everything with suspicion, your eyes are always on the lookout for unknown danger. I used to go for a walk every morning. But the police ask you to change the route everyday. It became so cumbersome, I quit walking altogether,” he said.

Banjagere Jayaprakash, who has got multiple threat letters for over a year now, said he now hesitates to accept invitations from places from where he got such letters.

“This will definitely impact creative writing as well. A writer has to travel a lot, interact with many people, and have a free environment for his creative expression. In the present scenario, it is not possible. Even while addressing a gathering, I have to be extra careful and cautious whenever I encounter an unknown person,” he said.

Some refuse security

Many writers have refused to take security cover, arguing it would impose restrictions on them. Chitradurga-based writer B.L. Venu, who has received 15 threat letters in the past year, the latest three days ago, refused security as he said it would put him in an “embarrassing situation.”

S.G. Siddaramaiah also refused security cover. “I felt there is no point in depending on someone for my safety and have decided to face the reality as it is,” he said.

While many writers claim threats to their lives and security cover had not affected their thought process, their outspoken nature and their writing, many also point to subtle influences.

“What impacts the most is the fear among family members, their concerns and the way that puts pressure on you,” Prof. Siddaramaiah said.

Prof. Ramachandrappa said though he was lucky never to be told by his family members to desist from taking “controversial” positions and continues to speak whatever he feels, the threats and security will play upon the mind in subtle ways.

Touch of dark humour

Meanwhile, dark humour seems to sustain some writers. “During my youth, I did not receive love letters. Now, I have started to treat these letters as love letters. If I ever get a chance to meet the person who wrote me these letters, I will invite him to my home and teach him to write better,” said Mr. Veerabhadrappa with a laugh.

