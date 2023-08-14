HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

As country celebrates freedom, over 20 writers in Karnataka live under security cover, over threats to their lives

August 14, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Bengaluru/Shivamogga

G T Sathish,K. V. Aditya Bharadwaj
After writer Kum. Veerabhadrappa received many threat letters, a policeman has been deputed for his security. A photo taken during a programme in Kottur, the writer’s hometown in July.

After writer Kum. Veerabhadrappa received many threat letters, a policeman has been deputed for his security. A photo taken during a programme in Kottur, the writer’s hometown in July. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

As the nation celebrates freedom, ironically, over 20 writers in Karnataka have been living under round-the-clock police security for years now. This follows their names figuring in hit-lists of those who allegedly killed two writers in the State - M.M. Kalburgi and Gauri Lankesh -- and them receiving multiple threat letters. 

“Writers having to live under armed security over threats to their lives is not a good sign for any democracy. It is shameful and a sign of the times,” said K.S. Bhagavan, a plot to kill whom was allegedly in the advanced stages in 2018 by the alleged killers of Kalburgi and Gauri.

Another senior writer Baragur Ramachandrappa, who has been living under security for over seven years now, finds the whole situation “absurd.” “I never thought of myself as someone who had to live under security to protect myself,” he said, adding that security cover changes life in subtle ways. 

Lurking threat

“Security cover is a constant reminder of the possible lurking threat. More than me, it has had an impact on my family members. Your travel is restricted, you start seeing everything with suspicion, your eyes are always on the lookout for unknown danger. I used to go for a walk every morning. But the police ask you to change the route everyday. It became so cumbersome, I quit walking altogether,” he said. 

Banjagere Jayaprakash, who has got multiple threat letters for over a year now, said he now hesitates to accept invitations from places from where he got such letters.

“This will definitely impact creative writing as well. A writer has to travel a lot, interact with many people, and have a free environment for his creative expression. In the present scenario, it is not possible. Even while addressing a gathering, I have to be extra careful and cautious whenever I encounter an unknown person,” he said.

Some refuse security

Many writers have refused to take security cover, arguing it would impose restrictions on them. Chitradurga-based writer B.L. Venu, who has received 15 threat letters in the past year, the latest three days ago, refused security as he said it would put him in an “embarrassing situation.”

S.G. Siddaramaiah also refused security cover. “I felt there is no point in depending on someone for my safety and have decided to face the reality as it is,” he said. 

While many writers claim threats to their lives and security cover had not affected their thought process, their outspoken nature and their writing, many also point to subtle influences.

“What impacts the most is the fear among family members, their concerns and the way that puts pressure on you,” Prof. Siddaramaiah said.

Prof. Ramachandrappa said though he was lucky never to be told by his family members to desist from taking “controversial” positions and continues to speak whatever he feels, the threats and security will play upon the mind in subtle ways. 

Touch of dark humour

Meanwhile, dark humour seems to sustain some writers. “During my youth, I did not receive love letters. Now, I have started to treat these letters as love letters. If I ever get a chance to meet the person who wrote me these letters, I will invite him to my home and teach him to write better,” said Mr. Veerabhadrappa with a laugh.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.