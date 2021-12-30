As cases rise, many apartments say ‘no’ to New Year bash

Govt. has brought in strict norms to check COVID spread

With the number of COVID-19 cases registering an increase in the city, many apartment complexes across the city have now decided not to have any New Year celebrations.

The State Government has brought in strict regulations ahead of the New Year to check the spread of COVID-19, including night curfew and prohibiting celebrations in public places.

The Bangalore Apartments’ Federation (BAF) has also issued two advisories to its member apartments to have muted/ minimal celebrations if at all, or avoid gatherings/ mass celebrations all together itself.

Vikram Rai from BAF told The Hindu that with the risk emerging with the new COVID-19 variant, precautions taken by apartments should continue.

Jayalakshmi C., a resident of an apartment complex in J.P. Nagar, said that the management committee had understood the gravity of the situation and had decided to do away with celebrations this time. “If we are to celebrate, we have to have it outdoors, and the guidelines state otherwise,” she said.

An apartment complex in Hebbal-Kempapura recently hosted a huge Christmas party that saw attendance of several residents from different age groups. “We had a gala celebration, where we had dance performances and live food counters. While some residents wore masks, there were others who did not follow any COVID-19 appropriate behaviour,” said a resident. However, there has been no communication on new year celebrations.

However, some apartments have taken additional measures, such as collecting vaccination details of all residents and help staff, apart from insisting on even guests to produce vaccination certificates at the time of entry. This, even though there are no directions from either the state government or the BBMP to do so.

Meanwhile, BBMP’s Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta has been reviewing the measures taken in light of increase in COVID-19 cases in the city. On Wednesday, 400 cases were reported in Bengaluru Urban district.

He told reporters that there were around 100 micro containment zones across the city, of which nearly 50% were in apartments. “We are localising the cases in the micro containment zones to check the spread,” he said and added that the jurisdictional health officials were coordinating with the apartments associations, residents’ welfare associations and residents’ groups to ensure that all the guidelines are implemented.