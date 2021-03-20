As cases rise, Karnataka appoints nodal officers for COVID-19 surveillance and monitoring

20 March 2021 07:14 IST

Urban Development Secretary Tushar Girinath is the nodal officer for monitoring the functioning of Apthamitra helpline

With Karnataka reporting over 1,500 cases on Friday, the State government has appointed nodal officers to oversee COVID-19 surveillance and monitoring.

Urban Development Secretary Tushar Girinath has been appointed as the nodal officer for monitoring the functioning of Apthamitra helpline. IAS officials Meenakshi Negi and Biswajeet Mishra have been appointed as members of his team.

While Bescom MD M.B. Rajesh Gowda has been entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring hassle-free transport of ILI/SARI cases through 108 ambulances to hospitals, BMTC MD C. Shikha has been appointed as the nodal officer to monitor COVID-19 screening and other related activities at the Bengaluru International Airport. K. Harish Kumar, Commissioner, Employment and Training, has been appointed as nodal officer for COVID-19 surveillance.

Separate circulars in this regard have been issued by Anjum Parvez, Principal Secretary, State Disaster Management Authority.

1,587 new cases, 10 deaths

Karnataka on Friday reported 1,587 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 9,66,689. Of these, 1,037 cases are from Bengaluru Urban district.

The number of fatalities are on the rise since the last two days. With 10 deaths reported on Friday, the toll rose to 12,425. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 869 persons were discharged on Friday, taking the total recoveries to 9,42,178. Of the remaining 12,067 active patients, 131 are being monitored in ICUs. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.72%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.63%.

As many as 91,884 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 85,675 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 2,01,93,326.

Vaccination

As many as 8,70,800 senior citizens have been vaccinated in the State since March 1 when the second phase was rolled out. That apart, 2,11,888 persons above 45 years with co-morbidities have been vaccinated so far.

On Friday, as many as 88,780 senior citizens and 22,978 above 45 years with co-morbidities took the jab. Cumulatively, Bengaluru Urban has recorded the highest numbers (2,15,425 and 37,568, respectively) in the two categories.

So far, a total of 5,08,275 healthcare workers and 1,89,366 frontline workers have taken the first dose of the vaccine. As many as 3,08,935 healthcare workers have taken the second dose.