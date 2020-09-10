As Bengaluru struggles to drain rainwater, IMD predicts more rainfall

Bengaluru

10 September 2020 13:43 IST

Even after 48 hours, the residents of Sai Layout, Vaddarapalya, near Horamavu Main Road, continue to struggle. Having lost most of the belongings after their homes were inundated following heavy rains, many were forced to spend the night in the open.

Mohammed Shahjahan, a resident, said that there were two raja kaluves that merged near the layout. “One coming from Hebbal, Nagawara and Rachenahalli, and another from Banaswadi, Babusapalya and Chellakere. The channel where they merge cannot hold the huge volume of water when it rains, causing the drain to overflow and flood our homes,” he said.

Stating that this was a recurring problem, he said the extent of flooding was extreme this time around. The residents alleged that while civic authorities shift the blame on each other, they demanded a permanent solution to the problem.

Meanwhile, the following rains on Wednesday night, a few homes in low-lying area at Mylasandra in Hemmigepura and Jodibhavi Road in Rukmini Nagar were inundated. Personnel at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) control rooms told The Hindu that they had not received many complaints following rains on Wednesday night. While tree fall complaints were received from Seshadripuram 1st Main, Jayanagar 7th Block, Attimabbe Road, Koramanagala, Babusapalya, a compound wall fell at Pramod Layout in Rajarajeshwarinagar zone.

More rains expected in Bengaluru

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Bengaluru, more rain and thundershowers may be expected to lash the city on Thursday.

C.S. Patil, Director (Weather Forecast), IMD, said that the state experienced widespread rainfall and monsoon was vigourous over North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka.

Coastal Karnataka is expected to receive widespread rainfall between September 10-14, with coastal districts of Udupi, Uttar Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, are likely to experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, with some areas receiving very heavy rainfall of over 20 cm. A red alert had been issued for September 10.

North Interior Karnataka would also receive widespread rainfall between September 10 to 14, and a yellow alert had been issued from September 10 to 13 with Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag, Bidar, Raichur and Kalburgi likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall. An orange alert had been issued for September 14.

Meanwhile, districts of South Interior Karnataka would receive widespread heavy rainfall till September 14, with many areas receiving isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall. A red alert has been issued for September 10 and 11 and yellow alert for September 12.