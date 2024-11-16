 />
Arun Yogiraj receives Honorary Doctorate

Updated - November 16, 2024 12:03 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

As part of the three-day 14th Annual Convocation, the Jain (Deemed-to-be University - JDU) on Friday, conferred Honoris Causa, (Honorary Doctorate) on Arun Yogiraj, Sculptor of the Ram Lalla idol.

Speaking after receiving the award, Mr. Yogiraj said, “Never be disappointed, as there is no absolute end to anything. Through our hard work, dedication and effective management of the factors within our control, success is always within reach.” He added, “there is no shortcut for success.”  

The JDU, during the event, recognised the academic achievements of 17,687 graduating students, including 113 gold medalists and 328 rank holders, across various undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes. 

Published - November 16, 2024 12:00 am IST

