Artists to hold programme in Bengaluru in support of farmers

Bengaluru

25 December 2020 23:46 IST

Like-minded artists and writers plan to hold a series of cultural events from 11 a.m. till 5 p.m. in Bengaluru on Monday to express support to the farmers agitating in Delhi and elsewhere in the country against the changes to farm laws ushered in by the Centre.

The event, which will be organised by Samudaya, Bengaluru, will be at Mourya Junction on Race Course Road. There will be singing, poetry reading, painting, and staging of street plays, said a release.

Meanwhile, the same venue on Thursday saw a protest by members of the Sugarcane Cultivators’ Association. The organisation’s president, Kurubur Shanthakumar, accused the Union government of resorting to “unethical tactics” to deceive farmers who are fighting for the repeal of three farm laws.

“Organisations associated with the BJP, such as Bharatiya Kisan Sangh and Swadeshi Jagaran Manch, have openly opposed the laws. Despite that, the government is projecting the laws are beneficial for farmers. The Centre has brought in laws at the behest of corporate companies,” he said. Mr. Shanthakumar added that the Union government was ignoring farmers even after 30 of them have lost their lives in the agitation.