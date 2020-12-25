Artists to hold programme in Bengaluru in support of farmers

Like-minded artists and writers plan to hold a series of cultural events from 11 a.m. till 5 p.m. in Bengaluru on Monday to express support to the farmers agitating in Delhi and elsewhere in the country against the changes to farm laws ushered in by the Centre.
The event, which will be organised by Samudaya, Bengaluru, will be at Mourya Junction on Race Course Road. There will be singing, poetry reading, painting, and staging of street plays, said a release.
Meanwhile, the same venue on Thursday saw a protest by members of the Sugarcane Cultivators’ Association. The organisation’s president, Kurubur Shanthakumar, accused the Union government of resorting to “unethical tactics” to deceive farmers who are fighting for the repeal of three farm laws.
“Organisations associated with the BJP, such as Bharatiya Kisan Sangh and Swadeshi Jagaran Manch, have openly opposed the laws. Despite that, the government is projecting the laws are beneficial for farmers. The Centre has brought in laws at the behest of corporate companies,” he said. Mr. Shanthakumar added that the Union government was ignoring farmers even after 30 of them have lost their lives in the agitation.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath