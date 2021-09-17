Artificial Intelligence centre to come up at IISc

Bengaluru

17 September 2021 00:23 IST

Kotak Mahindra Bank in partnership with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) will set up an Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning Centre (Kotak-IISc AI-ML Centre) on the IISc campus in Bengaluru.

Under its CSR project on Education & Livelihood, KMBL has partnered IISc to establish the Kotak-IISc AI-ML Centre (Centre). Spread across approximately 1,40,000 square feet at the IISc, Bengaluru, the centre would offer Bachelor’s, Master’s and short-term courses in areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, fintech, reinforcement learning, image processing, computer vision, natural language processing, speech understanding, robotics, computational finance and risk management, cyber security, fraud analytics, blockchain, biomedical engineering and technology and healthcare, said a statement from Kotak Mahindra Bank.

The centre would also promote research and innovation in AI and ML and develop the talent pool from across the country to provide cutting-edge solutions to meet industry’s emerging and future requirements, it further said.

Prof. Govindan Rangarajan, Director, Indian Institute of Science (IISc) said the iniative will help IISc to scale up substantially and position India as a deep tech innovation hub.