Internal probe into fire causes resentment in BBMP ranks in Bengaluru

August 17, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

An Internal Technical Enquiry (ITE) ordered by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath is allegedly causing resentment among the ranks in the civic body.

The enquiry, headed by BBMP Chief Engineer (Road Infrastructure) B.S. Prahlad, was ordered to probe a fire accident at the Quality Control Laboratory and Office (QCL&O) on August 11. The probe team, led by Mr. Prahlad, visited the site on August 16 to gather details in an effort to determine the cause of the fire.

Halasuru Gate police booked two assistant executive engineers and a Group D worker, and questioned them.

Sources in the BBMP said many are upset with the internal probe as a police complaint filed by the BBMP targets low-rank officials while there is no mention of senior officials. The complaint was filed by Mr. Prahlad.

Technically, the QCL&O comes under Mr. Prahlad, as the tests in the lab pertain to road quality.

According to one BBMP official, “Being a chief engineer, he should be made responsible for the fire, and he had no authority to file a complaint.”

The complaint has angered assistant engineers, not just in the QCL&O, but also in other sections.

Another BBMP source said the chief engineer of QCL&O, who was injured, was kept out of the FIR, which is another cause for resentment.

At the same time, one of the persons booked in the case was not even present at the spot.

Swamy, Assistant Executive Engineer who was booked in the case, told The Hindu, “When I was not present at the spot, how can I be made responsible for the fire? I was summoned by the police multiple times, and I am suffering for no fault of mine.”

On the other hand, a few days back, a document was leaked to mediapersons. The leaked document was an inspection report written in 2022 by the Superintendent Engineer (QCL&O) in which he had sought separate space for officials of the department and additional staff.

According to sources, the report was leaked by officials disgruntled with the probe.

After this incident, some senior officials declined to talk about the fire fearing fuelling the resentment.

