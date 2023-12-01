Art walkthrough at KIA Terminal 2

December 01, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) is organising ‘BLR Airport Art Walkthrough @ T2‘ till December 10 at its Terminal-2 (T2).

The walk will offer passengers an opportunity to discover the artworks displayed at T2 and also learn more about the idea behind the artworks and the art programme.

“This unique art celebration is curated exclusively for domestic and international passengers on their date of travel to provide them a chance to view artworks within their designated travel areas,” BIAL, the airport operator, said.

To join, passengers can register on the spot by scanning the QR code on standees displayed at the airport or opt for advance registration through the UNBOXING BLR HABBA | Experience Bengaluru or via the registration link https://forms.office.com/r/YbpPs1wrep.

The walkthrough is structured to last a maximum of 90 minutes, accommodating up to 15 passengers a day.

“To ensure a seamless journey, participants are advised to plan their travel, so that they have enough time to participate in the 90-minute walkthrough that begins at 10.30 a.m. every day and concludes by 12 noon. Passengers who want to participate in the walkthrough need to have a ticket and boarding pass valid on the day of the walkthrough,” the BIAL said.

Walkthrough for International passengers begins from The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf outlet, and for domestic passengers at the Chaayos outlet; both these starting points are in the check-in hall. Upon registration, participants will receive a confirmation email, which must be presented at the start of the walkthrough.

The BIAL added that T2 aims to be a visual delight to all passengers with its insightfully curated art and décor elements that are part of its art programme.

The art programme at the airport is based on two themes — Karnataka’s rich heritage and culture, and ‘Naurasa’ or nine emotions mentioned in Bharata’s Natyashastra.

“Sixty artworks by 43 artists capture these two themes and promise to be awe-inspiring, making passengers’ journey through the terminal an unforgettable experience. However, the focus of the art programme at T2 is to make passengers pause, observe, introspect, and feel rejuvenated,” the operator said.

KIA crosses 300 million passenger mark

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has achieved a significant milestone by crossing the 300 million passenger mark since the launch of its operations in May 2008.

“BLR Airport hits the 300 million passenger mark since operations commenced in May 2008. This announcement comes 524 days after our 250 million passenger milestone was achieved, making it our fastest milestone yet,” BIAL posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday.