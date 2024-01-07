Art unites all at a packed Chitra Santhe  

January 07, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

For 21 years now, the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat (KCP) has organised a date with art for Bengaluru in the form of the Chitra Santhe and without fail, patrons show up in large numbers and encourage artists.

This year was no exception. Over 4 lakh people attended the annual art fair resulting in business of around ₹5 crore on Sunday.

The roads around the parishat had turned into vibrant art galleries buzzing with artists and enthusiasts, many who had come from different corners of the city.

Prarthna Gupta, a businesswoman, exclaimed, “This is such an amazing marketplace, a delight for art lovers like me. I have already spent around ₹90,000, and I am sure I will end up buying more.”

It seemed like there was something for everyone – from senior citizens to first-time visitors.

“When I went through the first few stalls, I thought everything was super expensive and I could not find anything relatable and affordable. But, to my surprise, I found a cute stall selling artwork which was focussed on Gen – Z culture which I ended up buying” said Tushar Khandelwal, a pilot who had come to the fair.

“I did not really come to buy anything, but I’ve already picked a few small pieces because they are irresistible,” said Raman Reddy, a student.

While the visitors were not shy to go on an art shopping spree, many complained about the sunny weather which made it difficult to stroll around the fair.

A retired Railways employee Shaktikanta Iyer said, “My shopping adventure at Chitra Santhe was a delight although the weather was not entirely cooperative. Predicting this, I came here a little earlier and managed to snag some beautiful paintings before much of the hustle bustle began.”

Around 250 specially-abled and senior artists took pride in displaying their artwork this year.

Shivajyoti Dasgupta, one of the specially-abled artists, was selling his artwork which was priced between ₹300 and ₹500. Mr. Dasgupta’s twin sister narrated his story, highlighting the artist’s resilience and unwavering belief in the power of human expression through art.

A senior artist, Sunil Kumar V. Mathad, had displayed his painting of Hampi which was priced at ₹1 lakh. “Hampi and Belur are our beautiful historical sites where stone has been sculpted into beautiful art. I painted this one with the intention that whoever ends up buying this, can sit and look at this and enjoy it while sipping a cup of tea after a day of working at their job,” Mr. Mathad explained.

With lakhs of people gathered and traffic restrictions in place, there were a few traffic snarls in the areas surrounding the Kumara Krupa Road.

With BMTC offering feeder services and Namma Yatri offering free autorickshaw rides, many visitors were happy with the public transport arrangements this time while some reported delays in bus services.

₹200 to ₹4 lakh

The artworks at Chitra Santhe were priced anywhere between ₹200 and ₹4 lakh.

Vinod Kumar N., who specialises in pyrography, a unique art form involving burning or scorching designs onto wood or leather, reportedly sold the highest priced painting.

His painting ‘Hampi - a UNESCO World Heritage Site’ came with a price tag of ₹4 lakh. “Pyrography got me inspired to be an artist,” he said.

Mahadeva Shetty, 56-year-old artist, presented a painting of a sculpted village house door priced at ₹3 lakh. Mr. Shetty emphasised the importance of preserving heritage and culture, noting, “These days, we do not see such sculpted doors anywhere. I want to convey the message to preserve such beauty which we have lost in urban spaces,” he said.

