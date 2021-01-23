‘Art Park Bengaluru’ on Sunday

‘Art Park Bengaluru’, an event curated by artist S.G. Vasudev, will take place at Ranga Shankara on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nineteen artists will sketch at the venue, allowing visitors to watch them make art from start to finish.

Started in 2014, ‘Art Park Bengaluru’ aims to introduce locals to the many art activities that regularly take place in the city. It also increases people’s exposure to contemporary visual art.

About the event, Ranga Shankara’s founder Arundhati Nag said, “Vasudev has been with us in our journey from before Ranga Shankara was born. From our logo to the iconic installation commemorating our sponsors, his artwork has filled and still fills Ranga Shankara. We are very happy to be hosting his initiative ‘Art Park Bengaluru’ and having young artists fill our space.”