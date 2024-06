The Revisiting, a solo showcase of tempera paintings by the Kolkata-based artist Avijit Dutta, will open in Bengaluru this weekend. This exhibition was inspired by the life and work of the Nobel laureate Sir C.V. Raman (1888-1970).

The exhibition will be held in the 100-year-old home of Sir C.V. Raman on June 22 and 23, before moving to the KYNKYNY Art Gallery on Infantry Road where it be open to visitors till July 19.

To know more, visit https://kynkyny.com/

