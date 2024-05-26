Art against Cancer, an initiative to raise awareness about bladder cancer

A two-day exhibition titled ‘Art against Cancer’ to shed light on bladder cancer and its impact on individuals and families that concluded on Saturday featured a diverse collection of artworks created by artists from leading art schools across India.

Organised as part of Bladder Cancer Awareness month by HCG Foundation in association with Swasti Gallery and HCG Cancer Hospitals, the exhibition was a unique initiative aimed at spreading awareness about bladder cancer. Each artwork at the exhibition shared the artists’ interpretation of the theme and their support for the fight against bladder cancer. Bladder cancer remains one of the most prevalent and challenging cancers globally, affecting millions of lives every year.

Symptoms

Inaugurating the exhibition, oncologist Shekar Patil from HCG Cancer Hospitals, said bladder cancer has various symptoms, but key indicators such as changes in urine colour - including red, pink, orange, or brown - are common.

“Early detection plays a crucial role in successful treatment outcomes. With this exhibition, our hospital aims to emphasize the importance of recognizing these symptoms and seeking timely medical attention. By coming together as a community, we can make a significant impact in the fight against bladder cancer and improve outcomes for patients,” he said.

Stating that art has the power to engage people through the expression of creativity and the strokes of colour, the doctor said the initiative will help raise awareness about bladder cancer. “Art has an unique ability to communicate complex emotions and messages. We believe that this exhibition will serve as a powerful platform to educate the public about bladder cancer while showcasing the importance of creativity in healing and advocacy,” the doctor said.

Bhagya Ajai Kumar, Director of Swasti Gallery, said: “This exhibition is one of our foundation’s initiatives to create cancer awareness. We are committed to using art as a medium to bring attention to critical health issues and foster a sense of community and support. We will continue to create awareness through such initiatives.”

