Arrival of seasonal favourite avarekai to be slightly delayed this year 

Vasanna, a farmer from Magadi town near Bengaluru has been in the avarekai (hyacinth beans) business for 43 years now. Along with growing the bean, he also works in converting the beans into its dal form, known as avarebele.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In 43 years, I had never seen the kind of prices we saw a couple weeks ago for avarekai and avarebele. A kg of avarebele was sold at ₹700 while avarekai was sold at ₹130 - 150 per kg. These are the steepest prices I have ever seen,” Mr. Vasanna said.

Such is the demand for the seasonal crop avarekai in Bengaluru. In the winter season, the bean dominates the kitchens of every household and makes an appearance in a variety of dishes like upma, rotti and sambar. The majority of avarekai comes into Bengaluru from Magadi, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Hunsur, Ranibennur and parts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

After two bad years due to unpredictable weather patterns, this year, the conditions look better for avarekai. However, the delayed arrival of the bean to the market has driven the prices up.

Currently, the selling price of avarekai in Bengaluru is around ₹70 - ₹85 per kg while peeled beans are selling for ₹100 - ₹120 per kg. The arrival of avarekai to the market is expected to increase by the end of November or early December.

“The rainfall which occurred earlier this month led to dropping of flowers before they could become beans. Hence, the harvest of avare has been delayed by around 15 days,” Mr. Vasanna said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even in Chikkaballapur, the flowering has been delayed. “We have had good rain this year unlike previous year’s draught. The avare crop is definitely better than last year, but it is not great, just ordinary. The flowering has just started and there should be ample availability in the market by December,” said Srinivasan, a farmer from Nandi village in Chikkaballapur district.

Unlike Magadi where some farmers exclusively cultivate avare, in Chikkaballapur and Kolar, it is cultivated on the sidelines of ragi. “I had cultivated avare along with ragi this time, but heavy rains in August which was also the sowing season destroyed my avare saplings. This also happened with many other farmers and most of us might harvest just what is needed for our household use,” said Srinivas Gowda, another farmer from Chikkaballapur district.

Although a seasonal crop, avarekai is mostly available throughout the year now due to mixed cultivation. However, consumers say that it lacks sogadu (unique aroma) which is found in the beans grown during winter.

If there is any incessant rainfall in the coming weeks, then it might delay the arrivals of avare until the end of January or begining of February, farmers say. Once the arrivals increase in the market, the price of avarekai is expected to stabilise at around ₹40 per kg, according to traders.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.