Arrival and departure of metro trains to be shifted to platform 3 at Baiyappanahalli station

From March 2, all departures and arrivals of metro trains at Baiyappanahalli metro station will be handled from platform 3 for six months. To facilitate the metro extension work, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has decided to suspend operations using platform 1 and 2.

Chief PRO of the BMRCL B. L. Yeshwanth Chavan said that Baiayappanahlli station will be linked with a viaduct that comes from Jyotipuram side. This is part of the Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield metro network. “Traction and other related works will be taken up in the coming days for which there is a necessity to shift arrival and departures on Platform number 3. However, there will be no changes in frequency and schedule of the trains operated from to and Baiyappanahalli.” Under phase II, the BMRCL is extending the purple line from Baiyappanahlli to Whitefield for a stretch of 15 km.