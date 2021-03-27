The Congress demanded the immediate arrest of BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi, accused in the sexual abuse case. In a tweet, the party sought to know why the BJP governemnt was “delaying” the arrest of Mr. Jarkiholi and if the former Minister was beyond law, and if the government is afraid to arrest him. “Karnataka is already defamed by this case. Let it not be further defamed by protecting the accused,” said the tweet.
Arrest Ramesh Jarkiholi: Congress
