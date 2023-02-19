Arrears amounting to around ₹9 crore from KSAPS crippling work against HIV/AIDS in Karnataka, claim NGOs

February 19, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

Despite an order from the National AIDS Control Organization (NACO), the Karnataka State AIDS Prevention Society (KSAPS) has allegedly not paid arrears of ₹9 crore to various non-government organisations (NGOs) and community-based organisations (CBOs), which are engaged with Targeted Intervention Programmes (TIP) to prevent HIV/AIDS and sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

With some arrears pending since 2013, NGOs and CBOs allege they are facing a liability fund crisis, which has begun to severely affect their work in the State.

NACO directed KSAPS, on January 16, 2023, to clear dues and submit a report on the action taken in a week. After their many appeals to clear dues reportedly falling on deaf ears, the NGOs and CBOs have now decided to stage a protest.

There are around 68 NGOs and CBOs implementing TIPs to prevent HIV/AIDS and STIs within high-risk communities, such as men having sex with men, transgenders, female sex workers, and other key populations, which are supported and funded by KSAPS.

The NGOs and CBOs are creating awareness about HIV/AIDS, promoting the use of condoms and lubricants within the community, and organising meetings, seminars through peer educators and outreach workers.

However, KSAPS has not paid arrears of ₹9 crore in 10 years, which ranges between ₹2 lakh and ₹80 lakh to individual NGOs/CBOs.

“Most of the TIPs have not received their liability funds since 2013, which has created a punishing fund crunch within NGOs and CBOs. We are working with marginalised and poor communities that depend on sex work and begging. A few of our staff members are living with HIV. Many peer educators and outreach workers have already died without getting any payment for the work done. Some have even taken us to court over pending dues. Objections have been raised in our annual audit reports leading to legal issues as well,” said Aditya, a member of the Targeted Intervention Team from Gadag, adding that the community plans to organise a large protest against KSAPS and the State government soon.

Despite trying to reach her repeatedly, K. Leelavathi, Project Director, KSAPS, was not available for comment.