GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Around 23.73% students pass II PU annual exam-3 in Karnataka

Published - July 16, 2024 09:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the results of II PU annual exam-3 on Tuesday and the pass percentage was 23.73. Of the 75,466 students who appeared for the exam, 17,911 managed to pass.

Compared to annual exam-2, the number of students who appeared for exam-3 reduced by 50%. As many as 1,48,942 students appeared for the annual exam-2, and 52,505 managed to pass.

As per details given by the board, 4,464 students appeared for annual exam-3 to improve their performance. Compared to the annual exam-2, there was a dip in registration in Science. In annual exam-3, 30,498 students appeared from Arts, 25,264 from Commerce, and 19,713 from Science.

The pass percentage is highest among Science students with 27.06%, followed by 23.19% from Commerce, and 21.71% from Arts.

In the annual exam-3, around 1,750 appeared for Chemistry and 390 have seen positive improvement in their score. In Physics, of the 1,722 who appeared, 611 saw improvements; in Mathematics 1,419 appeared to improve their marks of which 142 received positive changes. Apart from Science subjects, English witnessed more registrations with 1,145 students, of which 677 got positive changes in marks.

KSEAB said that the best of three marks for those appeared for all the three exams will be calculated and final results of such students will be published on kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Meanwhile, those wishing to apply for revaluation or retotalling can get the photocopies of the answer scripts between July 17 and 21 and can apply for revaluation and retotalling between July 18 and 24.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.