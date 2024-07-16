Around 23.73% students pass II PU annual exam-3 in Karnataka

The Karnataka Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the results of II PU annual exam-3 on Tuesday and the pass percentage was 23.73. Of the 75,466 students who appeared for the exam, 17,911 managed to pass.

Compared to annual exam-2, the number of students who appeared for exam-3 reduced by 50%. As many as 1,48,942 students appeared for the annual exam-2, and 52,505 managed to pass.

As per details given by the board, 4,464 students appeared for annual exam-3 to improve their performance. Compared to the annual exam-2, there was a dip in registration in Science. In annual exam-3, 30,498 students appeared from Arts, 25,264 from Commerce, and 19,713 from Science.

The pass percentage is highest among Science students with 27.06%, followed by 23.19% from Commerce, and 21.71% from Arts.

In the annual exam-3, around 1,750 appeared for Chemistry and 390 have seen positive improvement in their score. In Physics, of the 1,722 who appeared, 611 saw improvements; in Mathematics 1,419 appeared to improve their marks of which 142 received positive changes. Apart from Science subjects, English witnessed more registrations with 1,145 students, of which 677 got positive changes in marks.

KSEAB said that the best of three marks for those appeared for all the three exams will be calculated and final results of such students will be published on kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Meanwhile, those wishing to apply for revaluation or retotalling can get the photocopies of the answer scripts between July 17 and 21 and can apply for revaluation and retotalling between July 18 and 24.