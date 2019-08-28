Army man pushed out of moving train in robbery bid

A 28-year-old army man, travelling with his family to Maddur, was allegedly pushed off a moving train by a group of men who attempted to rob him of his mobile phone. The incident took place near Nayandahalli railway station on Sunday morning while he was going to the washroom.

The victim, Made Gowda, was on leave from his posting at Bathinda, Punjab, and was returning to his native town with his wife and their four-year-old son. The couple boarded the Tuticorin Express train at Bengaluru city station around 7.20 a.m. While the train was moving, Made Gowda went to the washroom, but did not return.

Around 20 minutes later, his wife, Deepa, who had started worrying when he failed to return to his seat, overheard talk of a man falling from the train. When she tried calling her husband on his mobile phone, she could not get through. She told the police that when she went near the washroom, someone confirmed that he had been pushed out of the train by a gang of men.

“In her statement, she said she raised the alarm for help, but no one came to her aid. Finally a passenger, identified as Chethan, pulled the chain to stop the train. He helped Deepa and the child with their luggage as they got off the train and accompanied them in their search for Made Gowda on the tracks,” said the police.

After walking for a few yards, Deepa started getting tired and Chethan asked her to sit at a secure place with the child and their bags while he continued the search. He walked for 4 km towards the city railway station before he found Made Gowda lying unconscious near the tracks. He informed Deepa and alerted the city police control room. Made Gowda, who had sustained multiple injuries, is in the ICU of the Command Hospital.

“His condition is critical,” said the police who have taken up a case of robbery and are trying to ascertain what happened on the train. No arrests have been made so far.

“It’s very sad that despite my plea, no one came forward to help. There was also no police presence on the train,” said Deepa.