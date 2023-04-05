ADVERTISEMENT

Army colonel’s brother succumbs after neighbour assaults him in row over loud music in Bengaluru

April 05, 2023 12:22 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

According to the police, the deceased had objected to his drunk neighbours creating a ruckus and playing loud music at night, which was disturbing his bedridden mother

The Hindu Bureau

A 54-year-old man, who had allegedly been assaulted by neighbours for objecting to loud music at night, succumbed to injuries at a private hospital on April 4.

According to the police, Lloyd Nehemiah, brother of Colonel David Nehemiah who is serving in Kashmir, had objected to his drunk neighbours creating a ruckus and playing loud music, which was disturbing his bedridden mother.

The accused — Ram Samanth Rai, Basudev Samanth Rai and Abhishek Singh — allegedly assaulted Lloyd and his sister.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Neighbours rushed to the rescue of the siblings, and also alerted the police control room.

Police took Lloyd and the accused to the station where both parties filed a complaint against each other.

The accused, who work in the IT industry, were arrested by the HAL police who said that the incident occurred around 4.30 a.m.

Due to Lloyd’s mother’s health worsening, she was shifted to a hospital where she is in the ICU .

Lloyd developed health complications on April 4, possibly due to internal Injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed..

Col. David alleged that the neighbours had been harassing his family frequently. He had warned them thrice, but in vain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Bangalore / crime

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US