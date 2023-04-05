Army colonel’s brother succumbs after neighbour assaults him in row over loud music in Bengaluru

April 05, 2023 12:22 pm | Updated 12:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 54-year-old man, who had allegedly been assaulted by neighbours for objecting to loud music at night, succumbed to injuries at a private hospital on April 4.

According to the police, Lloyd Nehemiah, brother of Colonel David Nehemiah who is serving in Kashmir, had objected to his drunk neighbours creating a ruckus and playing loud music, which was disturbing his bedridden mother.

The accused — Ram Samanth Rai, Basudev Samanth Rai and Abhishek Singh — allegedly assaulted Lloyd and his sister.

Neighbours rushed to the rescue of the siblings, and also alerted the police control room.

Police took Lloyd and the accused to the station where both parties filed a complaint against each other.

The accused, who work in the IT industry, were arrested by the HAL police who said that the incident occurred around 4.30 a.m.

Due to Lloyd’s mother’s health worsening, she was shifted to a hospital where she is in the ICU .

Lloyd developed health complications on April 4, possibly due to internal Injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed..

Col. David alleged that the neighbours had been harassing his family frequently. He had warned them thrice, but in vain.