HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Army colonel’s brother succumbs after neighbour assaults him in row over loud music in Bengaluru

According to the police, the deceased had objected to his drunk neighbours creating a ruckus and playing loud music at night, which was disturbing his bedridden mother

April 05, 2023 12:22 pm | Updated 12:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The 54-year-old deceased man was allegedly assaulted by neighbours for objecting to loud music at 4.30 a.m., in Bengaluru.

The 54-year-old deceased man was allegedly assaulted by neighbours for objecting to loud music at 4.30 a.m., in Bengaluru.

A 54-year-old man, who had allegedly been assaulted by neighbours for objecting to loud music at night, succumbed to injuries at a private hospital on April 4.

According to the police, Lloyd Nehemiah, brother of Colonel David Nehemiah who is serving in Kashmir, had objected to his drunk neighbours creating a ruckus and playing loud music, which was disturbing his bedridden mother.

The accused — Ram Samanth Rai, Basudev Samanth Rai and Abhishek Singh — allegedly assaulted Lloyd and his sister.

Neighbours rushed to the rescue of the siblings, and also alerted the police control room.

Police took Lloyd and the accused to the station where both parties filed a complaint against each other.

The accused, who work in the IT industry, were arrested by the HAL police who said that the incident occurred around 4.30 a.m.

Due to Lloyd’s mother’s health worsening, she was shifted to a hospital where she is in the ICU .

Lloyd developed health complications on April 4, possibly due to internal Injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed..

Col. David alleged that the neighbours had been harassing his family frequently. He had warned them thrice, but in vain.

Related stories

Related Topics

Bangalore / crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.