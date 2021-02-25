Armed men steal 2 SUVs from showroom

25 February 2021 08:45 IST

The crime took place at Kogilu Cross in Yelahanka

Three men barged into a car showroom at Kogilu Cross in Yelahanka, threatened the security guard and drove away with two new SUVs worth ₹35 lakh early Wednesday morning.

According to the police, the men were armed with lethal weapons and threatened the security guard at the showroom’s main entrance around 4.30 a.m.

“While two of the gang members took the keys of the SUVs and pulled out of the showroom, the third gang member stood watch over the security guard to prevent him from alerting the police. He then pushed the guard onto the ground and got into one of the vehicles,” said a police officer.

A special team has been formed to track down the three men.

C.K. Baba, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East), said they are examining CCTV footage to identify the accused. “The police have some clues and they will be tracked down soon,” he added.