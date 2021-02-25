Armed men steal 2 SUVs from showroom

Three men barged into a car showroom at Kogilu Cross in Yelahanka, threatened the security guard and drove away with two new SUVs worth ₹35 lakh early Wednesday morning.
According to the police, the men were armed with lethal weapons and threatened the security guard at the showroom’s main entrance around 4.30 a.m.
“While two of the gang members took the keys of the SUVs and pulled out of the showroom, the third gang member stood watch over the security guard to prevent him from alerting the police. He then pushed the guard onto the ground and got into one of the vehicles,” said a police officer.
A special team has been formed to track down the three men.
C.K. Baba, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East), said they are examining CCTV footage to identify the accused. “The police have some clues and they will be tracked down soon,” he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath