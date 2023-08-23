HamberMenu
Armed men rob law student, friend in front of NLSIU campus in Bengaluru

The alleged incident occurred around 12 a.m.

August 23, 2023 12:25 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The victims were sitting at a bus stop outside the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) campus, in Bengaluru on August 21, 2023.

The victims were sitting at a bus stop outside the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) campus, in Bengaluru on August 21, 2023. | Photo Credit: K Murali Kumar

Two armed men took the mobile phones of a 20-year-old law student and his female friend while they were sitting in the bus stop outside the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) campus on August 21.

The complainant was chatting with his friend at the bus stop, Around 12 a.m., the accused arrived on a scooter and confronted them. Before the duo could react, one of the men pulled out a knife and demanded their mobile phones. The couple handed over the phones to the duo who sped away.

A few second later, the student borrowed a phone from a passer-by and dialled his number in an attempt to get back his phone. The accused answered but demanded ₹15,000 to return the mobile phones and even shared a mobile number to transfer the money. The student negotiated with the accused and even transferred ₹5,000, but the phones were not returned.

Based on his complaint, police registered a case of robbery. Efforts are on to track down the accused based on the transaction details.

Related Topics

bengaluru / theft & burglary / crime

