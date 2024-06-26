GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Armed men rob jewellery shop at gun-point in Bengaluru

They left with 750 grams of valuables

Published - June 26, 2024 12:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A representational photo of a jewellery shop. The looted shop is located on Lakshmipura Main Road in Madanayakanahalli police station limits.

A representational photo of a jewellery shop. The looted shop is located on Lakshmipura Main Road in Madanayakanahalli police station limits. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

Two armed men barged into a jewellery shop on the outskirts of Bengaluru, threatened the owner at gun-point and left with 750 grams of valuables on June 25 night. The shop is located on Lakshmipura Main Road in Madanayakanahalli police station limits.

While one of the accused was wearing a helmet, another had covered his face with a napkin.

The duo barged into the shop around 9.15 p.m., pointed a gun at the owner Rahul and his staff, and forced them to get inside a room in the shop. The duo emptied the jewellery trays into a bag and left on a motorcycle with a third associate who was waiting outside.

Though the shop owner Rahul came out and raised an alarm, the accused managed to escape.

The robbery took place within 30 seconds and was caught on CCTV cameras installed in the shop. Police are examining CCTV footage from in and around the area to identify the accused.

Malllikarjun Baladandi, Superintendent of Police (Bengaluru Rural district), visited the spot. Two teams were formed to track down the accused.

Police suspect that the accused carried out a recce for a few days before striking.

