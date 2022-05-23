Armed man attacks animal activist in Bengaluru, flees with his scooter

The incident was caught on CCTV camera installed nearby. The footage was submitted to the police

A file photo of pet lovers feeding stray dogs near Lalbagh in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: for representation only

The Ramamurthynagar police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly attacked an anti-cruelty officer working for the welfare of animals at People for Animals with a dagger and took his scooter in the early hours of May 18.

The victim, Tarun Agarwal, 31, was on his way to feed hungry street animals on his scooter. In his complaint, Tarun Agarwal reported heavy rain when he was waiting at the roadside to feed dogs around 1 a.m.

The accused, aged around 30, approached him on the pretext of seeking help to get fuel. Initially, Tarun Agarwal refused to help, but, following repeated requests, he agreed to accompany the man to the spot where his bike was reportedly stranded.

When the duo reached an ATM opposite an apartment complex towards Vijaya Bank Colony extension, the accused allegedly pulled out a dagger from the seat of a parked bike and attacked Tarun Agarwal.

Tarun Agarwal tried to duck but sustained cuts on his face, which caused bleeding.

The accused got on Tarun Agarwal’s scooter and tried to flee. Tarun Agarwal tried to stop him and called for help, but the accused escaped with the scooter, which contained two mobile phones , important documents, house keys, dog medicine and an ATM card.

The incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed nearby. The footage was submitted to the police.

Soon after the attack, Tarun Agarwal approached a man selling tea on the roadside at a signal a few yards away. With his help, Tarun Agarwal called the police control room to report the robbery.

The police are examining the CCTV footage to identify the accused. They have sounded an alert across the city for the particular make of the vehicle.