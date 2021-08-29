Armed gang tortures and robs two youngsters from Kerala

Bengaluru

29 August 2021 02:08 IST

Victims say they were attacked in their car

A 23-year-old student from Kerala and his friend were allegedly kidnapped by a gang of armed men near Museum Road. They were taken to the outskirts of the city, tortured, and made to transfer ₹10 lakh from their bank accounts before they were released. The incident took place earlier this week and a complaint was lodged with the Cubbon Park police last week.

The victim, Shahin Hamza, in his complaint, said that he along with his friend Shanis Usman Kutty had driven down from Chennai to Bengaluru in their car. They reached Bengaluru late on Monday night. “In their statement they said that the gang was following them in another car. When they reached Museum Road around 11.30 p.m., six to seven men intercepted them,” said a police officer.

The attackers forced the duo into the back seat at knifepoint. One man took control of the wheel and started driving, while four of the associates joined him and overpowered the victims. The remaining gang members followed in their car. Hamza and Kutty claimed that they were taken to an isolated place in Hosur, where they were made to strip, and then tortured. The accused forced Hamza to transfer ₹10 lakh online. “The torture continued the whole night and the next day, the gang allegedly took them to an ATM in Hosur, where they withdrew ₹15,000 using Hamza’s debit card. The accused dropped the duo near the bank and sped away,” said the police.

The police have registered a case and have launched a probe.