Armed gang steals mobile phone from food delivery executive in Bengaluru

February 19, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

A gang of three armed men, on a motorcycle, stole a mobile phone from a food delivery executive, while he was on his way to deliver a parcel near Lakshmi Park in Padmanabhanagar early on Sunday.

The victim, identified as Naveen Kumar, was heading to deliver the food after collecting the parcel from a hotel in Jayanagar. The accused confronted him near Lakshmi Park, threatened him with an iron rod, and snatched his mobile phone and sped away.

Based on a complaint, the Banashankari police are now verifying the CCTV camera footage to identify the accused.

In another incident, a 20-year-old food delivery executive was killed in a hit-and-run case on Jalabhavan Road under Mico Layout police station limits on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Kamil Ahmed, a native of Hassan and a resident of J.C. Nagar. He was on his way to deliver food, when an unidentified vehicle knocked down his scooter at around 5.30 a.m.

The Mico Layout traffic police have registered a case and are verifying the CCTV camera footage on the road to identify the vehicle.

