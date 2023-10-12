October 12, 2023 03:31 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

A gang of four armed men barged into Vinayaka Jewellers at Byadarahalli in Bengaluru, and opened fire at the owner before fleeing with one kilo of gold valuables on October 12.

The owner of the shop, Manoj, was busy with routine work when the gang, armed with lethal weapons, entered the shop and demanded that he hand over all the valuables.

Manoj tried to resist the robbery following which one of the robbers opened fire at him, injuring his leg, while the others started to grab all the valuables.

Manoj continued to resist, but the gang fled from the spot. However, the gang abandoned one of their bikes.

Byadarahalli police rushed to the spot and began checking CCTV camera footage to identify the accused. Manoj was shifted to a hospital and is said to be out of danger.

S. Girish, DCP (West division), said, “Today, at approximately 10:45 a.m., 4 persons in two bikes entered the premises of Vinayaka Jewellers. They took gold ornaments weighing around 1 kg. One of the robbers shot the owner in the thigh. The owner is under treatment in a hospital and is out of danger. We have some clues about the accused and are trying to identify them.”

