Armed gang of four arrested for planning to commit robberies

The Central Crime Branch have arrested four members of a gang for allegedly planning to commit a series of robberies at the behest of their leader who was arrested last year in connection with a murder case.
“The accused are associated with the rowdy, Rama, who has been operating out of the Central Jail, Parappana Agrahara. He gave them instructions to commit robberies to raise money,” said a senior police officer.
The accused, Nagaraj, 31, Chandregowda, 31, Kumara, 28 and Gopala, 31, were arrested while they were waiting at an isolated place on Uttarahalli road to attack passers-by. The police recovered lethal weapons from the four men who have been booked for preparing to commit a crime.
Further investigations revealed that one of the accused, Nagaraj, is Rama’s brother. “Rama would instruct him for prison on the robberies to be executed to arrange for money,” the police officer added.
The accused have been taken into custody to ascertain if they were involved in any criminal activities in the recent past.
