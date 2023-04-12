Armed gang hacks rowdy to death

HamberMenu
The deceased, Karthik was allgedly involved in 13 criminal cases

April 12, 2023 04:14 am | Updated 04:14 am IST - Bengaluru

Imran Gowhar 10146

A 32-year-old rowdy sheeter was hacked to death by armed men on Jogupalya main road on Tuesday.

The deceased, Karthik was involved in 13 criminal cases, Bhimashankar Guled, DCP, East Division, said.

According to the police, Karthik was sent to jail under the Goonda Act in 2019 and also was externed from the city in 2020.

Due to the upcoming elections, externment proceedings were initiated again and he was served a notice.

On Tuesday evening, Karthik, who was walking on Jogupalya main road, was intercepted by an armed gang. He tried to escape and went into a house, but the assailants chased him and hacked him to death before he could enter the house.

The Halasuru police have taken up a case and stepped up investigation to identify the assailants.

