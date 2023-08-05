Armed gang hacks rowdy to death minutes after he was released from prison

August 05, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 45-year-old rowdy sheeter, Mahesh, was hacked to death by an armed gang of four, minutes after he was released from the Bengaluru Central Prison at Parappana Agarahara on Friday evening.

The rowdy sheeter, on being released from the prison, got into a car and left. As he approached the busy Hosa Road junction, a few yards away from the prison, assailants waylaid the car and attacked him. Mahesh got out of the car and tried to escape but the accused chased and hacked him to death before fleeing the spot. His associates who accompanied him escaped soon after the incident.

The Parappana Agrahara police rushed to the spot, recovered the body, and CCTV camera footage from the area to identify the assailants.

Mahesh, a rowdy sheeter in Siddapura, was involved in 11 criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, and robbery. The deceased was involved in the murder of realtor Madan at Banashankari in 2019. He was arrested by the police but he came out on bail. The Talaghattapura police in June this year arrested him for jumping bail, but he obtained bail and was released on Friday. The police said they had vital leads and were making progress to track down the assailants. Four special teams have been dispatched to different locations to track down the assailants.