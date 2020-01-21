Bengaluru

Armed gang assaults, robs driver of e-commerce company

The North division police are on the lookout for a gang of six persons who allegedly assaulted and robbed the driver of an e-commerce company at gunpoint and sped away with his car on Monday night.

N. Shashi Kumar, DCP (North division), said that the victim Girish was returning home when the gang intercepted his car near Thippenahalli. They forced Girish out and assaulted him at gunpoint before taking ₹16,500 and three mobile phones. They drove away in the car.

Girish sustained severe injuries. Passers-by helped him call the police control room.

The Peenya and Rajgopal Nagar police, who were on night rounds, managed to recover the car near Soladevanahalli after a chase, but the accused escaped.

Constables Srinivasa and Siddalingamurthy sustained injuries in the incident and have been admitted to the hospital.

