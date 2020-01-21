Armed gang assaults, robs driver of e-commerce company

The North division police are on the lookout for a gang of six persons who allegedly assaulted and robbed the driver of an e-commerce company at gunpoint and sped away with his car on Monday night.
N. Shashi Kumar, DCP (North division), said that the victim Girish was returning home when the gang intercepted his car near Thippenahalli. They forced Girish out and assaulted him at gunpoint before taking ₹16,500 and three mobile phones. They drove away in the car.
Girish sustained severe injuries. Passers-by helped him call the police control room.
The Peenya and Rajgopal Nagar police, who were on night rounds, managed to recover the car near Soladevanahalli after a chase, but the accused escaped.
Constables Srinivasa and Siddalingamurthy sustained injuries in the incident and have been admitted to the hospital.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.