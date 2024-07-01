GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Armed gang arrested for murdering construction labourer

Published - July 01, 2024 09:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Pulakeshinagar arrested a gang of five people for allegedly killing a 25-year-old construction labourer over a trivial row in Jeevanahalli recently.

The accused were identified as Arun Kumar, John Jacob, Andrews, Prashanth, and Sanjeev, residents of Jeevanahalli slum and working as daily wagers. According to the police, they used to fight with Vignesh Appu, a construction labourer from the same area.

Vignesh had earlier allegedly assaulted Arun Kumar and John Jacob and a case was registered in Pulakeshinagar, following which Vignesh had shifted to Kurubarahalli in Mahalakshmi Layout. The police said that he used to visit his old area and confronted the accused near the railway track.

Heated arguments ensued, following which the accused allegedly overpowered Vignesh and stabbed him repeatedly with a knife before fleeing the spot. Passers-by noticed Vignesh lying in a pool of blood and alerted the control room.

The police tracked down the accused on Monday, charging them with murder, rioting and unlawful assembly for further investigation.

