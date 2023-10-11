Govt clears path for construction near Arkavathy, Kumudvathy rivers in Bengaluru

October 11, 2023 02:21 pm | Updated 02:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar’s decision to implement the 2019 and 2021 decisions of the Karnataka government to reduce the buffer zones of Arkavathy and Kumudvathy rivers from 1,000 metres to 500 metres has drawn criticism from conservationists and the opposition.

Mr. Shivakumar said, “A decision in this regard was taken in 2019 and 2021. But the Urban Development Department has not implemented these decisions and has not been sanctioning plans for construction activity in the 500 m — 1,000 m area, leading to illegal construction. We have decided to implement these past decisions, to regulate construction in the area.”

Senior BJP leader and MLA S. Suresh Kumar has condemned this decision, and demanded that it be rolled back immediately. Mr. Kumar said this decision would spell the death knell for Thippagondanahalli reservoir, which has been rejuvenated and to which 1.5 tmcft of water is expected to be diverted from Yettinahole project and drinking water supplied to Bengaluru. “I recall struggles in the 1990s when we fought against developments along the banks of the rivers Arkavathy and Kumudvathy. In a scenario where we are trying to revive Thippagondanahalli reservoir, this decision will impact these efforts adversely,” he said.

However, Mr. Shivakumar claimed that a government order was issued in this regard in 2021, when the BJP was in power.

Water conservationist S. Vishwanath said that the government had made this decision in 2019, and the decision is only being implemented now. “Only residential development should be allowed in this area, which will open up now. Care must be taken to ensure there is proper underground drainage system and no sewage is let into the rivers. No industrial unit should be allowed to come up in this zone. Arkavathy river basin is already so damaged that this move will not affect it any further. However, this is not a step towards the rejuvenation of the river,” he said.

