Arena Theatre Productions brings alive Anton Chekhov‘s The Seagull

An adaptation of Russian playwright Anton Chekhov’s popular play The Seagull, produced by Bengaluru-based Arena Theatre Productions, is set to have its premiere at the Bangalore International Centre (BIC) on May 18 and May 25, at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., on both the days.

Complexities of human relationship

Directed by Tahera, and adapted by Syed Saad, the play explores themes of unrequited love, artistic struggle, and the complexities of human relationships. Set in a Russian country estate, the story revolves around a group of artists and their families. The central characters of the play include Irina Arkadina, a famous actress, her son Constantine Treplev, a young aspiring playwright, and Nina Zarina, a naive and ambitious girl who dreams of becoming an actress, played by Rupali Krishnan, Gautam P.B., Harsh Sheokand, Swastika Dasgupta, Subharthi Kundu, Saakshi Sahu, Kakarla Shivam Rao, Prithvi Selvaraj and Tahera.

The play kicks off with Constantine staging a play he has written, starring Nina, to impress his mother and win Nina’s affection. However, the performance is a disaster, and his mother dismisses both him and his work. The characters’ lives intertwine as they grapple with unfulfilled desires and unattainable dreams. Nina becomes involved with Boris Trigorin, a successful writer and Irina’s lover, which leads to heartbreak and disillusionment for Constantine.

The Seagull is celebrated for its nuanced characterisations and exploration of the human condition, portraying the conflicts between generations and the yearning for recognition and love.

A modern touch

Speaking to The Hindu, Tahera, the director of the play, who also plays one of the characters, says the play has been condensed, without losing the authenticity of the original. “This production is very close to my heart. I picked this play up for me to be inspired as an artist, this is something every artist can relate to. We condensed the play but tried to keep it authentic to the original with the costumes and set. However, the USP of the play is the dance pieces, which will enhance the experience of the play,” he said.

Syed Saad, who has adapted the play, says the play has been made simpler and set in the 1950s to give it a modern touch and make it relatable for today’s audience. “We started off this play with the notion that we wanted to stay close to the source material, and we did not want the meaning to get lost with translation. However, we simplified the language and set it in the 1950s instead of the 1890s to give a more modern touch and make it more relatable to the audience,” he said.

Tickets for the show are available on BookMyShow and at BIC, priced at ₹500.